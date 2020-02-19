Marin Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing hiker in Lucas Valley Preserve

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hiker that has been missing since Monday.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, 76-year-old Robert Bennett was last seen walking toward the Valley Stone Trailhead around 1:30 p.m. That's located near Big Rock Ridge in the Lucas Valley Preserve.

Bennett is described as 5'10", 150 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.



He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The Sheriff's Office says additional searchers were dispatched to this report.

And no teams were pulled from the on-going search for the missing couple in Point Reyes.
