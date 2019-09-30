SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dance can connect strangers, take you to new places across the world, and connect you to your ancestor according to Emmy Award winning host Mickela Mallozzi. In her third season of "Bare Feet", Mickela takes us on a journey of family history and speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about how you can do it too.
Discovering your family history through dance is a new popular way to travel
