What Really Matters: The season of kindness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on the universal appeal of the holiday season.I love this time of year for so many reasons. As a kid, Christmas meant singing in the children's choir during the candlelight service on Christmas Eve.As a young father, it meant watching the excitement and innocent joy on my two son's faces on Christmas morning and all of the other traditions that surround the season.But what I have always liked the most about this time of year is the inherent kindness, nostalgia, and generosity is in the air during the holidays.