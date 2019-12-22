what really matters

What Really Matters: The season of kindness

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley on the universal appeal of the holiday season.

I love this time of year for so many reasons. As a kid, Christmas meant singing in the children's choir during the candlelight service on Christmas Eve.

As a young father, it meant watching the excitement and innocent joy on my two son's faces on Christmas morning and all of the other traditions that surround the season.

But what I have always liked the most about this time of year is the inherent kindness, nostalgia, and generosity is in the air during the holidays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan franciscowhat really mattersholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHAT REALLY MATTERS
What Really Matters: The Green Machine Money in American Politics
What Really Matters: Why is Thanksgiving Special to You
What Really Matters: Building a Better BART... fast
What Really Matters: Leaving California?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention
Planes, trains and automobiles: Holiday Tahoe travel rush is on
SJ family displaced by fire gets car broken into near hotel
Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
Menlo Park Fire Dist. passes on all-electric fire truck
Show More
Netflix to release series on NFL star Aaron Hernandez
6 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment complex fire
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
More TOP STORIES News