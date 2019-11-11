Style & Fashion

Custom gel manicures created with 3D scanning will give you beautiful nails in moments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People are busy each day and often forget to pamper themselves. Manime is here to make sure you are at the top of your priority list and still make it out the door on time. Manime is offering a high tech personalized manicure that you can apply within 5 minutes and they show how it works to ABC7's Kristen Sze.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan francisconailsmanicuremodern momnail polishwomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART GM apologizes after man handcuffed for eating sandwich
Off-duty police officer shoots, kills man in Vallejo
49ers gearing up for MNF showdown with Seahawks on ABC7
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Police: Body found near SF golf course was that of infant
Hazmat team called to tanker crash on Highway 101
Several events in Bay Area mark Veterans Day
Show More
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Krispy Kreme releases 3 pie-inspired doughnuts for Thanksgiving
Lizard leaps from man's coat during police search
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
AccuWeather forecast: Dense but patchy morning fog, warm afternoon
More TOP STORIES News