Father of 2 young children killed in Bay Bridge shooting

Darryl Stinnette, Jr. (Michael Bartolomeo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The man who was killed in a shooting on the Bay Bridge early Monday morning was the father of two young children.

Darryl Stinnette, Jr., 31, was the the father of a 10-year-old boy and a newborn baby boy, according to Darryl Stinnette, Sr.

Darryl Stinnette, Jr.'s was also known as Lil Pooh, a nickname given to him by his mother, Stinnette, Sr. said. He says his son was managing an artist on tour in San Francisco when the shooting happened.

CHP officials are searching for a driver in connection to a shooting on the Bay Bridge that left one person dead and two others injured.



Stinnette, Sr. says he still hasn't received a call from CHP or SFPD about his son's death. He says he made the call to the Medical Examiner who described the victim's height and markings on his body. That's when Darryl, Sr. said he knew the victim was his son.

A colleague of Darryl Stinnette, Jr.'s said he worked in artist management, promotions and marketing.

The CHP says they're looking for a silver or gray sedan or small SUV in connection with the shooting.
