Rome Police Stabbing: Father of deadly stabbing suspect Finn Elder arrives in Italy

ROME (KGO) -- The father of one of the teens charged in the deadly stabbing of a police officer in Italy has arrived in Rome.

Ethan Elder, the father of 19-year-old Finn Elder, was accompanied by a former San Francisco public defender.

Police say Finn Elder stabbed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times following what they say was a drug deal gone bad. Finn Elder's friend, 18-year old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, is accused hitting the officer with his fists.

Elder's family tells the ABC7 I-Team they arranged this solo trip to Italy for him, hoping he would have a break from his circle of friends. They booked one night at the Meridian Hotel hotel in Rome so he could meet 18-year-old Gabe Natale, who had been visiting his grandfather, who lives near Rome. The young men were 2018 graduates of Tam High in Mill Valley.

Yesterday, Rome's chief Prosecutor called the blindfolding of Natale-Hjorth after he was detained, "grave and unacceptable," but he insists the interrogation that followed was valid.

Police also said that the deceased officer forgot to bring his gun that night and that Finn Elder brought the knife on the plane from the U.S.

Authorities now say Finn Elder cried and Natale-Hjorth stared when they were told the officer died.

