FENTANYL

Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life

EMBED </>More Videos

An Alameda County sheriff's sergeant and detective are recovering after being exposed to a lethal dose of the potent opioid fentanyl while conducting a drug investigation in a motel room in unincorporated Hayward on Friday. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Medics rushed to the Motel 6 on Industrial Parkway in unincorporated Hayward after an undercover Alameda County Narcotics detective and his sergeant walked into Room 278 for a drug bust.

Neither realized they were exposed to a microscopic cloud of the deadly drug fentanyl.

The detective caught the brunt of it.

RELATED: Sheriff warns public to not touch Fentanyl-tainted flyers

Sgt. Ray Kelly is with the Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. and said, "(At) one point he went into respiratory distress and stopped breathing, his lips turned blue and his eyes rolled back in his head and he went unconscious."

Alameda county narcotics, patrol deputies, and even K-9 units carry a dose of Narcan - an antidote to an opioid overdose - on hand.

But it didn't work.

Then they administered a second dose, which worked.

RELATED: Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers but says country might not be ready

But then the sergeant got sick from cross contamination from the detective. He refused to take the last available dose, just in case someone else needed it.

Friday was a wakeup call for Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern, "We have to acquire more of these devices and make them more readily available."

The epidemic is growing and not all agencies carry Narcan.

RELATED: San Francisco librarians trained to treat drug overdoses

Investigators believe fentanyl and other drugs were being mixed in room 2-78.

And anyone could have been exposed.

Motel guests said, "That's scary!" Another said, "I'm scared to sleep in my room!"

The sheriff hopes to have a thousand doses of Narcan available for his department by the end of this year.

For more recent stories on fentanyl and opioids, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sheriffbuzzworthyfentanylmedicalillegal drugsdrugdrugsalameda countyopioidsHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Texas Sheriff warns public to not touch Fentanyl-tainted flyers
FENTANYL
Texas Sheriff warns public to not touch Fentanyl-tainted flyers
Alleged drugs-by-drone operation busted in Riverside
Police chief walks back drugs-on-grocery carts warning
More fentanyl
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News