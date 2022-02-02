SF Indiefest documentary follows ups & downs of family in quarantine

Quaranteened tells the coming-of-age story of his own family, turning the camera inwards, for a candid and intimate look at the highs and lows of the pandemic life.
The film's director, Rodrigo Dorfman, spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson on the new streaming show, ABC7@7.
The 24th annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival has returned for an in-person event at the Mission District's Roxie Theater, Feb. 3 to 13, while also offering the dual option of virtual viewing online.
Click the video player above to watch the full interview
