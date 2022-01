2022 San Francisco Indie Film Festival features powerful drama 'The Sleeping Negro'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 24th annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival has returned for an in-person event at the Mission District's Roxie Theater, Feb. 3 to 13, while also offering the dual option of virtual viewing online.One of the 26 feature films lined up, "The Summer Negro," opens an important conversation on the modern age of race in America, told through a young Black man who must overcome rage, alienation, even homelessness after being confronted by a series of racially-charged incidents.The film's director, Skinner Myers, spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson on the new streaming show, ABC7@7.Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast every day at 7 a.m.Download the free ABC7 Bay Area app on your Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.