movies

2022 San Francisco Indie Film Festival features powerful drama 'The Sleeping Negro'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF Indie Film Festival features powerful drama 'The Sleeping Negro'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 24th annual San Francisco Independent Film Festival has returned for an in-person event at the Mission District's Roxie Theater, Feb. 3 to 13, while also offering the dual option of virtual viewing online.

One of the 26 feature films lined up, "The Summer Negro," opens an important conversation on the modern age of race in America, told through a young Black man who must overcome rage, alienation, even homelessness after being confronted by a series of racially-charged incidents.

RELATED: Watch new streaming show 'ABC7@7'

The film's director, Skinner Myers, spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson on the new streaming show, ABC7@7.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast every day at 7 a.m.

Download the free ABC7 Bay Area app on your Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomission districtbuilding a better bay areamoviesentertainmentracismarts & culturerace in americafilm festival
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
Comedian Hal Sparks reveals dirty secrets of SF comedy show
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' climbing up the Billboard charts
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Oh bother! Tuesday is Winnie The Pooh Day
TOP STORIES
Parents debate push to require COVID-19 vaccine for CA students
Officials ID man shot, killed by police at SFO
WATCH TODAY: SF leaders to address crime impacting AAPI community
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
COVID-19 impact: Marin Brewing Company closing after 3 decades
49ers Fan of the Year organized 1st mass vaccination clinic in Calif.
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
Show More
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
COVID-19 updates: WHO warns of rising cases of omicron sub-variant
Community reacts to antisemitic fliers found in SF neighborhood
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Expert explains why COVID can cause fertility issues in men
More TOP STORIES News