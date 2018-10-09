MONEY

$770M in cash waiting for Californians to claim it

EMBED </>More Videos

State Controller Betty Yee announced Tuesday that her office has nearly $770 million in unclaimed cash belonging to Californians, and she's urging its owners to take steps to retrieve it. (Photo/Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
State Controller Betty Yee announced Tuesday that her office has nearly $770 million in unclaimed cash belonging to Californians, and she's urging its owners to take steps to retrieve it.

The unclaimed financial property includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks and safe deposit box contents.

People who think they have unclaimed property can visit a state database for free and fill out a secure claim form online for most property.

Some items may need additional proof of ownership.

Go here to see if you have unclaimed money waiting for you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemoneylost moneypersonal financecaliforniasave moneybuzzworthySacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MONEY
Under-insured homeowners left without enough to rebuild after North Bay Fires
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
New electronic billboards to pop up in San Jose
Salesforce's Dreamforce conference brings thousands to San Francisco
More money
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Zero down, zero interest leads to zero approvals East Bay man
'Cash Call' suddenly stops quick cash loans
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
NY limo in crash had brake issues, report shows
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
SJ clergyman opens up about being sexually abused by priest
Bay Area musician debuts new documentary film
Putting popular cookware to the test
Show More
Freak accident ends with truck on top of car
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
'Snapcrap' app drawing attention to SF's dirty streets
VA misdiagnoses and delays nearly kill SoCal veteran
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
More News