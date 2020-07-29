7 On Your Side answers housing questions for renters and owners

Featured on the panel discussion:

Lupe Arreola, Executive Director, Tenants Together (a renter's rights nonprofit)



Tom Bannon, California Apartment Association President



And other tenants and landlords who are experiencing hardship like so many throughout the Bay Area

RELATED HOUSING STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney hosted an online discussion Thursday about how the coronavirus has impacted the already fraught housing situation in the Bay Area."Housing Help: Renters and Owners" featured tenants who nearly lost their homes and advocates who provided advice on what to do if you find yourself in that situation.