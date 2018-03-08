BITCOIN

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are plummeting after a warning from the Security Exchange Commission.

The SEC says to avoid "potentially unlawful online platforms for trading digital assets." They say some sites are referring to themselves as "online exchanges" which gives the wrong impression that they meet regulatory standards.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Bitcoin

Instead, the SEC says you should only buy and sell them on exchanges registered with the SEC.

Click here for a list of registered exchanges:

Click here for more information from the SEC here.

Click here for more stories and videos related to Bitcoin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financebitcointechnologyfinancial marketsmoneybusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Everything you need to know about Bitcoin
SF conference shows promise and perils of cryptocurrency
Bitcoin expert explains the cryptocurrency
BITCOIN
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
Experts say Cryptocurrency is here to stay
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
Bitcoin scam: 'I'll tell your wife your secret'
Expert discusses using cryptocurrency to buy Bay Area real estate
More bitcoin
PERSONAL FINANCE
Putting peer-to-peer services to the test
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News