7 On Your Side and experts answer EDD, unemployment benefit questions in town hall

RELATED EDD STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have questions about filing your EDD and your unemployment benefits?7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are here to help for our online-only "Cry For Help" town hall.Bay Area residents share their frustrations about delays in getting their unemployment assistance.Assemblypersons David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and Kevin Kiley, R-El Dorado County, will be joining us to discuss possible solutions to this crisis.We talked to an HR manager from a major company who spoke about what his employees have been dealing with and what he sees as the problems that need fixing at EDD.