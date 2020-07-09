Unemployment in CA: EDD spokesperson talks future of extra $600 pandemic payment, wait times

MAP: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
In the last four months, the department has processed more seven million unemployment claims.
"The volume continues to be quite high," said Loree Levy, spokesperson for the EDD.
Levy spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze Thursday on "Getting Answers" about Californians' ongoing concerns with receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
One of the top concerns - the department's phone lines.
Calling the EDD & Wait Times
If you're struggling to get a hold of an EDD representative, you are not alone.
As for the keys to getting through to an actual person, Levy said it takes a combination of things.
The EDD offers several services online. Levy said in most cases, people don't have to talk to a representative.
She encourages claimants to take advantage of the self-service assistance.
VIDEO: Where is my stimulus check? Here's why it may be mistaken for junk mail
The department has also brought on board new employees to help alleviate what Levy called the "avalanche of demand" that hit the EDD during the pandemic.
With more staffing in the department and claimants using the self-service tools, Levy said that should help with the call times and struggles getting through to a representative.
"We don't want to see people frustrated trying to get through to the call centers," Levy said.
As for the best time to get ahold of an EDD agent, Levy encouraged Californians to call during off peak hours, either early mornings or later in the evenings. The department has phone lines open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., she said.
She reiterated the demand right now is "off the charts."
$600 Unemployment Benefit Extension?
If you're one of the many Americans receiving the additional $600 under the federal CARES act put in place during the pandemic, you're probably aware of the July 25 expiration date.
Levy said that additional payment is set to end July 25, unless Congress comes through with an extension or new program.
"That money comes to us from the federal government," she said.
RELATED: EDD told to reduce response time, reform online operations in scathing news conference
Claimants can expect to receive their normal weekly benefit, without the additional $600, after the week of July 25.
"We're watching what happens in Congress very closely," Levy said.
She, however, teased a press release next week with more information.
At this point, there is no extension past the July 25 end date.
Extension of Regular Benefits
If you've run out of regular unemployment benefits, meaning you've certified for the maximum 26 weeks in a 12-month period - you're eligible for the PEUC 13-week extension.
If you've used those benefits as well, California is offering the FED-ED extension, which would provide up to 20 weeks of additional benefits.
There is no waiting period for FED-ED and claimants can expect to be automatically enrolled in the program if they've used their regular benefits and PEUC benefits.
VIDEO: EDD mistakenly pays workers who still have jobs
Levy also clarified that claimants will also be automatically enrolled for PEUC benefits only of they still have an active claim, which would have to be within the 12-month period of their original claim.
If someone's claim expired between July 2019 and May 23, 2020, they would have to reapply.
Watch the full interview with the EDD spokesperson above.
VIDEO: More than 1 million dead people received stimulus payments
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US