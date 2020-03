LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus

If you are out of work

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the impact of the coronavirus continues to grow across the United States the financial implications also continue to grow. People are losing work as businesses close and many consumers say they are struggling to make ends meet. But many financial institutions are offering relief and their are other resources available for people facing financial hardship.ABC7 News has compiled the following list to help you navigate these uncertain times:California's Employment Development Department (EDD) provides a variety of support services to individuals affected by COVID-19 in California:"If you're unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), you can file a Disability Insurance (DI) claim. DI provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages due to a non-work-related illness, injury, or pregnancy. Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50-$1,300 a week. How to file a disability claim They are waiving monthly service fees and penalties for early CD withdrawal for retail bank customers.They are also providing fee waivers on monthly service fees, remote deposit capture, and penalties for early CD withdrawal. They also have assistance programs for eligible credit card customers including credit line increases and collection forbearance programs and for eligible Mortgage Customers. More information They released the following statment:They are urging customers to call them at 1-888-762-2265 (7 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET Saturday & Sunday). More information here The bank says they will help customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19: The company is offering 14 days of financial assistance to any driver who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is quarantined:The company also said it would provide financial help for drivers impacted by the virus: "We will provide funds to drivers should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency. This helps support drivers financially when they can't drive, while also protecting our riders' health."The company said it would also temporarily suspend drivers and riders who are diagnosed with COVID-10 from using Lyft until they are medically cleared.For delivery workers, Postmates created a fund that will credit Postmates for the costs of doctors appointments and medical expenses related to COVID-19's impact in over 22 states. They are also waiving restaurant commission fees for new merchants that want to use the service to make up for people not coming into their restaurants. More information here The delivery company is offering up to "two weeks of assistance to Dashers and Caviar couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are subject to quarantine at the direction of public health officials." More on Doordash's website The company announced an expanded sick-time policy in light of COVID-19:If there's a question that you have that was not answered with the above resources, please contact 7 On Your Side using the below form: