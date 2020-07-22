7 On Your Side

WATCH LIVE TODAY: 7 On Your Side and experts answer EDD, unemployment benefit questions in town hall

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have questions about filing your EDD and your unemployment benefits?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are here to help for our online-only "Cry For Help" town hall.

Join us today from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. as Bay Area residents share their frustrations about delays in getting their unemployment assistance.

Assemblypersons David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and Kevin Kiley, R-El Dorado County, will be joining us to discuss possible solutions to this crisis.

We'll also talk to an HR manager from a major company who can speak about what his employees have been dealing with and what he sees as the problems that need fixing at EDD.

Check back today to watch live at 5 p.m.. We'll be streaming here, on Facebook and YouTube.

