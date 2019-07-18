7 On Your Side

How do you know if you need life insurance?

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Life insurance, known as a "death benefit," can help with any unpaid debt, funeral costs, and give loved ones some financial security after you pass away.

How do you know if you need to purchase life insurance? And what do you look for in finding an advisor?

Amy Bach, Executive Director at United Policyholders, spoke to me in the studio for more information on life insurance.

If you would like to learn more information about the different types of policies (term, whole, universal), here is a link to United Policyholders' website. In Bach's blog, you will see additional links with more information.

