Firefighters control massive fire at warehouse in Oakland

Oakland firefighters are battling a 2-alarm warehouse fire near the Coliseum/Airport BART station. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A two-alarm fire at a warehouse in East Oakland has been declared under control this morning, a fire dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at 6:31 a.m. near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Hawley Street, located near the Oakland Coliseum.

Fire officials said they worked with the East Bay Municipal Utility District to boost water pressure in the area while they battled the blaze.

The fire was under control as of shortly before 9 a.m. No other details about the blaze were immediately available.
