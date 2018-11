Firefighters knock down 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland Hills

With today‚Äôs fire danger firefighters are on high alert after battling a grass fire near Hwy 13 in Oakland Hills @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2WskzQQ6uL — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) November 8, 2018

Firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm grass fire near Highway 13 in the Oakland Hills.The fire is near northbound Highway 13 just south of Joaquin Miller Road.White smoke was visible in the hills from downtown Oakland early this afternoon.Firefighters are on alert due to the high fire danger today.