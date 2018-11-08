SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.
Smoke and haze is filling the sky in the East Bay and North Bay.
The Camp Fire has grown to thousands of acres amid hot and windy weather.
Officials say that if you smell smoke, it's important to avoid exposure by remaining inside with windows and doors closed.
