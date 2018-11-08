WILDFIRE

Smoke from Camp Fire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.

RELATED: Official says some civilians injured in Butte County fire

Smoke and haze is filling the sky in the East Bay and North Bay.

RELATED: Firefighters knock down 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland Hills

The Camp Fire has grown to thousands of acres amid hot and windy weather.

Officials say that if you smell smoke, it's important to avoid exposure by remaining inside with windows and doors closed.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair qualitysmokewildfirebay areaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
BUTTE FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Northern California fire
PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay
Vegetation fire in Santa Cruz forces closure of Highway 9
Santa Clara County fire chief squares off with Verizon over alleged data throttling during wildfire
More wildfire
WEATHER
PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay
Accuweather Forecast: High fire danger
PG&E won't pay claims for losses suffered by Calistoga businesses
High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power
More Weather
Top Stories
BUTTE FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Northern California fire
Napa woman ID'd as Thousand Oaks shooting victim
WATCH LIVE: 13 dead, including gunman, after Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks survivor also escaped Vegas mass shooting
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland Hills
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
BART reopens MacArthur Station after medical emergency
Big-rig trailer fire closes portion of Hwy 12 in Solano Co.
More News