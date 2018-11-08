Yesterday vs. Today.

Views of California from space.

Can clearly see the massive plume of smoke from #CampFire pic.twitter.com/PYyf5BjELY — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 8, 2018

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.Smoke and haze is filling the sky in the East Bay and North Bay.The Camp Fire has grown to thousands of acres amid hot and windy weather.Officials say that if you smell smoke, it's important to avoid exposure by remaining inside with windows and doors closed.