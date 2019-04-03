First Bay Area parent in college admission scandal to plead guilty

#JustIn packaged food entrepreneur Peter Sartorio (Menlo Park) cuts deal; INTENDS to PLEAD GUILTY to info the govt will file prior to 4/30. Attorney asks to move today’s appearance to 4/30. Accused of paying 15k in cash for college entrance exam cheating scheme for daughter pic.twitter.com/rCj8vBQEmx — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019

I believe this is Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez from Atherton walking in. Per complaint, Elizabeth, her daughter and proctor gloated they cheated and got away with it. https://t.co/RFBYhF1VSN pic.twitter.com/SM3TLeo8iX — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019

I’m watching the feeds. This is what it looks like outside Boston courthouse right now. #VarsityBlues https://t.co/RFBYhF1VSN pic.twitter.com/e8aUX1DzTz — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019

BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- In a filing made today, Peter Sartorio's attorney asked to continue his court appearance today to April 30th, writing that he "... intends to plead guilty to an Information that the government has advised it will file prior to April 30, 2019. The government has advised defense counsel that it takes no position on this Motion."It's not clear what Sartorio of Menlo Park will plead guilty to. He's currently charged with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Honest Services Mail Fraud. Sartorio is the first Bay Area parent in the college admissions scandal to say he intends to plead guilty. According to the criminal complaint, the packaged food entrepreneur paid $15,000 in cash for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.Several parents are expected to have their initial appearances today including actress Lori Loughlin. When she arrived at court, fans and detractors were screaming her name, including one who yelled, "Lori, pay my tuition." Two women also held signs that said, "Lori, please pay my tuition" and "After you get out of prison of course."Also seen arriving at court today were Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez of Atherton. According to the criminal complaint, the couple paid for the college entrance cheating exam scheme four times for two daughters. Elizabeth, her daughter and a test proctor allegedly "gloated" after one test that they had "cheated and gotten away with it."The couple's oldest daughter was a purported tennis recruit at Georgetown University according to the complaint.Manuel Henriquez has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital, a publicly traded specialty finance company in Palo Alto.