Operation Varsity Blues

First Bay Area parent in college admission scandal to plead guilty

EMBED <>More Videos

Peter Sartorio's attorney says his client intends to plead guilty, although it's not clear what the Menlo Park resident will plead guilty to.

By Melanie Woodrow
BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- In a filing made today, Peter Sartorio's attorney asked to continue his court appearance today to April 30th, writing that he "... intends to plead guilty to an Information that the government has advised it will file prior to April 30, 2019. The government has advised defense counsel that it takes no position on this Motion."

It's not clear what Sartorio of Menlo Park will plead guilty to. He's currently charged with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Honest Services Mail Fraud. Sartorio is the first Bay Area parent in the college admissions scandal to say he intends to plead guilty. According to the criminal complaint, the packaged food entrepreneur paid $15,000 in cash for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Several parents are expected to have their initial appearances today including actress Lori Loughlin. When she arrived at court, fans and detractors were screaming her name, including one who yelled, "Lori, pay my tuition." Two women also held signs that said, "Lori, please pay my tuition" and "After you get out of prison of course."

Also seen arriving at court today were Elizabeth and Manuel Henriquez of Atherton. According to the criminal complaint, the couple paid for the college entrance cheating exam scheme four times for two daughters. Elizabeth, her daughter and a test proctor allegedly "gloated" after one test that they had "cheated and gotten away with it."

RELATED: Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court

The couple's oldest daughter was a purported tennis recruit at Georgetown University according to the complaint.

Manuel Henriquez has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital, a publicly traded specialty finance company in Palo Alto.

Check out more stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymassachusettshillsboroughmenlo parkcheatingbay areaoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
More Bay Area parents face Boston judge in college admissions scheme
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
College admission scandal: Bay Area parents don't enter pleas
TOP STORIES
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save infant's life
Multicolored squirrel is the internet's favorite animal today
Show More
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
More TOP STORIES News