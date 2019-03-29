Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court

That’s all the Bay Area parents expected today. We just arrived at court. Tons of crews. I think we may be the only local Bay Area one. Once we’re parked and I’m settled I plan to do a FB live from my work page. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

And at 4pm - Marci Palatella of Hillsborough & CEO of liquor distribution co. Alleged entrance exam cheating for son & alleged purported USC 🏈 recruit. Per crim complaint told Singer her & spouse “laugh everyday.” “We’re like it was worth every cent.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/yyTv0MOgdc — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

Also at 4pm - Margie Klapper who co-owns jewelry business & allegedly paid 15k for college entrance cheating exam for son. Son scored 30 out of 36 on ACT. Klapper to Singer, “Omg, I guess he’s not testing again.” “Yep, he’s brilliant.” https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/lteAM7m7dZ — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

4pm - Diane & Todd Blake expected in court. Allegedly paid 250k for daughter to be purported USC 🏐 recruit. Her athletic profile included alleged fake honors & 2 club volleyball teams, one of which ‘qualified’ her for junior nationals 3 yrs in a row https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/uLv86TCfjV — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

4pm - The Blakes, Margie Klapper & Marci Palatella expected to appear in court. More on each in separate tweets. https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/wYNNL0haWH — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

At 2pm Bill McGlashan set to appear. You may recall yesterday his PR rep told me his son had a diagnosed learning disability since 8th grade and that he didn’t use ‘side door,’ but govt says son was purported USC 🏈 recruit. McGlashan & Huneeus friends btw https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/jPWOm88Fd8 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

First to appear in court today at noon will be Agustin Huneeus, vineyard owner whose daughter was purported USC water polo recruit in photoshopped pic. Huneeus was concerned about this “blowing up in my face” per crim complaint. #VarsityBlues https://t.co/LSp5j1uj7K pic.twitter.com/QDeqersPm1 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 29, 2019

The Bay Area residents implicated in the college admissions cheating scandal are due in court today.

BOSTON (KGO) -- The Bay Area residents implicated in the college admissions cheating scandal are appearing in court today.Six defendants from five Bay Area families will appear before a judge in Boston. They're among dozens charged in an illegal scheme to get their unqualified children into some of the nation's top colleges.Mill Valley executive William McGlashan already made his appearance today. Prosecutors say McGlashan paid $50,000 to bribe a proctor to improve his son's answers on the ACT.He has since been fired from his job as managing partner at the private equity firm TPG.Today in court he faced charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud."The right to a preliminary hearing was waived, his prior bond was reinstated, and his passport was taken, restricting his travel to the U.S.McGlashan had an international family vacation planned before the scandal came to light. The judge denied his vacation stating, "the evidence that McGlashan took part in a scheme to rig ACT is overwhelming," and reinforcing that he is not allowed to travel abroad.Here's a more in-depth look at the allegations agains McGlahsan:Bay Area vineyard owner Agustin Huneeus also appeared in court today on charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud."Allegations against him inckude, participating in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the college recruitment scheme for his daughter, conspiring to bribe USC assistant athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic, and contributing $50,000 to Singer's "bogus charity."Today the court reimposed Huneeus' prior bonds. When it comes to family members who may be witnesses, it was ruled he may communicate with them but cannot speak about the case.