Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court

The Bay Area residents implicated in the college admissions cheating scandal are appearing in court today.

BOSTON (KGO) -- The Bay Area residents implicated in the college admissions cheating scandal are appearing in court today.

Six defendants from five Bay Area families will appear before a judge in Boston. They're among dozens charged in an illegal scheme to get their unqualified children into some of the nation's top colleges.

Mill Valley executive William McGlashan already made his appearance today. Prosecutors say McGlashan paid $50,000 to bribe a proctor to improve his son's answers on the ACT.

He has since been fired from his job as managing partner at the private equity firm TPG.

Today in court he faced charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud."

The right to a preliminary hearing was waived, his prior bond was reinstated, and his passport was taken, restricting his travel to the U.S.

McGlashan had an international family vacation planned before the scandal came to light. The judge denied his vacation stating, "the evidence that McGlashan took part in a scheme to rig ACT is overwhelming," and reinforcing that he is not allowed to travel abroad.

Here's a more in-depth look at the allegations agains McGlahsan:

Paid Singer's foundation $50,000 to rig the ACT exam for his son. Agreed to pay $200,000 to Singer so USC official Donna Heinel would get his son into the school as a football recruit. In a court filing, McGlashan's lawyers say he never paid any bribes and that his son really does have a well-documented learning disability so legitimately deserved the extra time he got for his ACT test: "Mr. McGlashan did not pay for the use of a so- called 'side door' to obtain admission for his son at USC or any other college. In fact, Mr. McGlashan's son has not even graduated high school, and he withdrew his college applications."

Bay Area vineyard owner Agustin Huneeus also appeared in court today on charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud."

Allegations against him inckude, participating in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the college recruitment scheme for his daughter, conspiring to bribe USC assistant athletic director Donna Heinel and water polo coach Jovan Vavic, and contributing $50,000 to Singer's "bogus charity."

Today the court reimposed Huneeus' prior bonds. When it comes to family members who may be witnesses, it was ruled he may communicate with them but cannot speak about the case.

ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow is in Boston to cover the Operation Varsity Blues hearings. Follow her coverage on Twitter, Facebook and her reports today on ABC7 News.











