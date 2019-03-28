SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- 15 Bay Area restaurants, bars, chefs and wineries are one step closer to winning a coveted James Beard award. The nominees were announced today, narrowed down from the list of 30 semi-finalists that were revealed last month. The award winners will be announced in May.
Here are the local nominees still in the running:
Best New Restaurant
Angler, San Francisco
Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
RELATED: Croissants, pie, and smokebread: meet SF's 3 newest bakeries
Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurant
Quince, San Francisco
RELATED: Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Concord
Outstanding Service
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco
Best Chef: West
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco
Another Bay Area name has received recognition, and a chance to win two James Beard Broadcast Media awards. Samin Nosrat is a finalist in the "Outstanding Personality" and "Television Program, on Location" categories for her show "Salt Fat Acid Heat" which airs on Netflix. Nosrat worked under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and has trained with UC Berkeley professor and author, Michael Pollan.
LIST: 15 Bay Area Finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards
FOOD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News