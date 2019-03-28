food

LIST: 15 Bay Area Finalists for 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

15 nominees in the Bay Area have advanced from semi-finalists to finalists for the 2019 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- 15 Bay Area restaurants, bars, chefs and wineries are one step closer to winning a coveted James Beard award. The nominees were announced today, narrowed down from the list of 30 semi-finalists that were revealed last month. The award winners will be announced in May.

Here are the local nominees still in the running:
Best New Restaurant
Angler, San Francisco

Outstanding Baker
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurant
Quince, San Francisco

Outstanding Service
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco


Best Chef: West
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

Another Bay Area name has received recognition, and a chance to win two James Beard Broadcast Media awards. Samin Nosrat is a finalist in the "Outstanding Personality" and "Television Program, on Location" categories for her show "Salt Fat Acid Heat" which airs on Netflix. Nosrat worked under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and has trained with UC Berkeley professor and author, Michael Pollan.

