Society

'Scared & humbled': San Francisco celebrity chef Dominique Crenn announces battle with breast cancer in heartfelt Instagram post

Award-winning celebrity chef Dominique Crenn announced Sunday that she is battling breast cancer.

She made the announcement on Instagram with a heartfelt message paired with a picture of herself smiling.

"Beautiful friends, I want to share with you that this last week I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote.

Crenn acknowledged that one in eight women have breast cancer, and shared a token of inspiration for them too.

"For all the women who have been on this journey before me and now with me, my heart is with you," she wrote.

Crenn says she is going to remain in her kitchen as much as possible while she fights the disease.

She has three restaurants in San Francisco, Atelier Crenn, which won a Michelin award, Petit Crenn and Bar Crenn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebritybreast cancercelebrity chefbreastcanceru.s. & worldinstagramcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News