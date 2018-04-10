FOOD & DRINK

Virginia Bakery in Berkeley's Gourmet Ghetto closing after 60 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Virginia Bakery has been in the Erdmann family since 1953. It's closing permanently on April 28 because the current owners John and Anne want to retire and hang out with their grandkids. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Virginia Bakery has been in the Erdmann family since 1953. It's closing permanently on April 28 because the current owners John and Anne want to retire and hang out with their grandkids.

But the news is sending shockwaves across the East Bay to those devotees who swear by their cakes, cookies and pastries. Virginia Bakery is known for its themed kids birthday cakes and people are at a loss for where they'll go for the custom jobs. Their specialties include pink champagne cake and Danish butter cookies.

"Pink champagne oh that was a must pink champagne what are we going to do? Buy A few ahead of time and freeze them," customer Toni Sweet asked.


Customers drive from all across the east bay to pick up their long time favorites. Many spent their childhoods in the shop. Parents take their kids here for treats after getting shots at the local pediatricians office. John Erdmann says his parents met at a San Francisco bakery in the 1940s and became sweethearts.

They bought the Virginia bakery on the corner of Shattuck and Virginia Street and it's been in the family ever since. Now their three sons aren't interested in running the bakery business. They announced that they will be closing on April 28 on Monday. By Tuesday their Facebook post was going viral.

Customers were shocked by the closing sign as they walked in. One woman said she would have to make sure that her husband is sitting down when she breaks the news to him that his delectable morning bear claws would no longer be available.

A cake from Virginia Bakery is seen in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.



"Their fudge cake is the best in the world. My husband buys pastries and bear claws here and flips out over them," customer Lu Stevenson said.

Virginia Bakery is overwhelmed by the sincere messages as they acknowledge their status as a legacy business in Berkeley's "Gourmet Ghetto."

"We've been in love with this place since we were little kids and it's heartbreaking they're closing it down now," customer George Barrett said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcakebakingrestaurantbusinessgoing out of businessBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News