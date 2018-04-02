DISNEYLAND

Disneyland to open restaurant inspired by Pizza Planet from 'Toy Story'

EMBED </>More Videos

"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet! ((Disney Pixar's Toy Story) )

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
"Toy Story" fans will get the chance to visit their favorite aliens at the real-life Pizza Planet!

Redd Rockett's Pizza Port will be transform into Alien Pizza Planet - "A Better Place" for the first-ever "Pixar Fest" on April 13 at the Disneyland Resort.

RELATED: Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration

The menu will feature pies that are "out of this world," including a hearty cheeseburger pizza topped with ketchup, yellow mustard, pizza sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, slider patties, a house-made burger sauce, and pickles on a sesame seed crust.

The "Toy Story" invasion is just one of the many transformations coming to Disneyland for the festival, which runs until September 3.

RELATED:Several businesses to close to make way for new hotel in Downtown Disney

"We're taking the characters that families love, that guests love, and bringing them to life in a whole new way," said Jeff Schaver-Moskowitz, the Pixar Pier producer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

That includes that newly transformed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, opening June 23, featuring newly themed attractions, food, merchandise, and the "Incredicoaster," where guests will race alongside the Parr family as they try to catch baby Jack Jack.

RELATED:Disneyland adding new Marvel attractions, replacing 'A Bug's Land'

All of those emotional highs and lows that millions of fans have grown to love while watching Pixar movies on screen, they'll soon be able to experience in person.

Click here for a look at more stories about Disneyland!

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7 News.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddisneylanddisneypizzarestaurantpixaru.s. & worldAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
VIDEO: Disneyland celebrates 63rd birthday
Disneyland hosting job fair for hotel, culinary positions
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
Disneyland is not giving away free tickets
More disneyland
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News