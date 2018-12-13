FOOD & DRINK

FDA revises romaine lettuce warning to clear 3 CA counties as potential source

A file photo shows a person picking up romaine lettuce.

By ABC7.com staff
The FDA has revised its warning about romaine lettuce linked to an E. coli outbreak, eliminating three California counties from the list of possible origins of the contamination.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration also said it found at least one specific source linked to the outbreak at a farm in Santa Barbara county.

RELATED: Tainted romaine 'very likely' came from Monterey Co.

In a new advisory issued Thursday, the FDA said there is no longer a reason for consumers to avoid lettuce from Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz counties.

Still on the list of counties to be avoided are: Santa Barbara, San Benito and Monterey counties.

All six counties had earlier been identified as potential sources of contaminated lettuce. The FDA said further investigation has allowed them to narrow the list.

EMBED More News Videos

The FDA says the tainted lettuce that caused a recent E. coli outbreak came from California's Central Coast and produce harvested in other areas is safe to eat.



Investigators have also traced the E. coli outbreak to at least one specific farm in Santa Barbara County, though they caution there may be others. The farm was identified as Adam Bros. Farms.

RELATED: Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine, citing E. coli outbreak

The FDA said the farm is cooperating with the investigation and has not shipped any lettuce since Nov. 20. The company is also recalling possibly contaminated products and working on steps to prevent future problems.

During the outbreak in October and November, 59 people were reported with illness from E. coli, including 23 who were hospitalized with kidney failure. No deaths have been reportedl.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFDAfoode. colifood poisoningu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Get pho and more at Downtown San Jose's new Culinary Corner Bistro | Hoodline
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Bonchon - San Jose brings Korean fare to Santa Teresa | Hoodline
Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible'
Raiders fans react to 2019 Coliseum drama
Stephen Curry expresses regret, apologizes over moon landing comments
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
Show More
Penn study: Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
More News