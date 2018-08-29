AVOCADO

Get paid to eat avocados for Loma Linda University, UCLA health study

Loma Linda University, along with Penn State, Tufts and UCLA, are looking for 250 participants for each college who will be paid to be part of a study on whether eating a moderate amount of avocados promotes weight loss. (Shutterstock)

Do you like avocados? Would you like to get paid to eat avocados for six months as part of a university study?

Loma Linda University, along with Penn State, Tufts and UCLA, are looking for 250 participants for each college to conduct a study on whether eating a moderate amount of avocados promotes weight loss. The total number of participants in the study will be 1,000.

The delicious avocado contains the highest fat content of any fruit and researchers want to see if it really is a magical health food.

In order to be part of the randomized six-month trial, a participant must meet the following requirements.

  • Be 25 years of age or older
  • Be willing to eat one avocado per day for six months or two per month for six months
  • Male participants should measure at least 40 inches around the waist
  • Female participants should measure at least 35 inches around the waist


The people selected to be part of the study will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. The test group will be given 16 avocados every two weeks and must eat one per day throughout the six-month study. The other group, known as the control group, must eat no more than two avocados a month during the same period.

Anyone who is chosen to be in the study will be given a free MRI and health screening by a university clinician. They must also attend monthly meetings with a dietician. Once the study is over, each participant in the groups will be paid $300 and get 24 avocados.

The study is funded by the Hass Avocado Board, but sponsorship will not affect the study's findings.

If you want to enroll, you may go to hatstudy.org/.
