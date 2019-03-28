New Shake Shack Opens in Marin County

LARKSPUR, Calif. -- Many Marin County residents enjoyed their first taste of "Shake Shack" on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.The nationwide hamburger chain opened its second Bay Area location at the Larkspur Landing shopping center.Shake Shack began as a stand inside a New York City Park in 2004.It now operates more than 200 locations across the U-S-A and beyond.Shake Shake also has a location at Palo Alto's Stanford Shopping Center. It opened in December.The new location is at: 1401 Larkspur Landing Cir, Larkspur, CA 94939