This undated image shows custards from Shake Shack.

It's official! The Bay Area's first Shake Shack will open Saturday.The location at Stanford Shopping Center will begin serving customers Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.The popular chain is known for its hamburgers, crinkle cut fries and namesake milkshakes.The Palo Alto location will also feature items sourced in the Bay Area, including buns from Tartine Bakery and frozen custard made with Manresa bread.Fans of the tasty food might want to bring a snack if they plan to be there on opening day. It's not unusual for people to wait hours to be among the first to try a new location's menu.Shake Shack has an app that will allow customers to avoid the wait and order food for pickup at a specific time. However, many Shake Shack fans believe the wait is part of the fun.Shake Shack has plans for expanding its Bay Area presence with restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.The popular East Coast burger chain has more than 200 locations around the world and throngs of die-hard fans, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.