HAMBURGER

IT'S OFFICIAL: Shake Shack's first Bay Area restaurant opens Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready, Bay Area, a new burger is coming your way. Shake Shack is opening its first-ever restaurant in our region! (Shake Shack)

Heather Tuggle
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's official! The Bay Area's first Shake Shack will open Saturday.

The location at Stanford Shopping Center will begin serving customers Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.

The popular chain is known for its hamburgers, crinkle cut fries and namesake milkshakes.

RELATED: Five Guys beats In-N-Out as best burger chain in new poll

The Palo Alto location will also feature items sourced in the Bay Area, including buns from Tartine Bakery and frozen custard made with Manresa bread.

Fans of the tasty food might want to bring a snack if they plan to be there on opening day. It's not unusual for people to wait hours to be among the first to try a new location's menu.

Shake Shack has an app that will allow customers to avoid the wait and order food for pickup at a specific time. However, many Shake Shack fans believe the wait is part of the fun.

RELATED: Robots making burgers for the public in San Francisco restaurant

Shake Shack has plans for expanding its Bay Area presence with restaurants in Larkspur and San Francisco.

The popular East Coast burger chain has more than 200 locations around the world and throngs of die-hard fans, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

This undated image shows custards from Shake Shack.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodshake shackrestaurantrestaurantshamburgerbay area eventsfun stufffoodieburgersPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAMBURGER
In-N-Out celebrates 70th birthday
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
McDonald's treats Bay Area firefighters, EMS workers to free meal
How much is your cheeseburger really costing the environment?
More hamburger
FOOD & DRINK
Creekwood brings Neapolitan pizza and fresh pasta to South Berkeley
New Thai spot Rooster & Rice opens its doors in Pleasanton
Treat yourself: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in San Francisco | Hoodline
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
California wants to tax your text messages
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions now
Nepal's mother Teresa, a 93-year-old Bay Area woman, still going strong
Oakland parents launch preemptive strike ahead of possible school closures
The story behind 'Santa's Village Road' off Highway 17
Why did dog loyally guard destroyed home for weeks after Camp Fire?
Show More
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania Aguilar her life, DA says
Ceremony commemorates anniversary of SF Mayor Ed Lee's death
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
More News