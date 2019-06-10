Food & Drink

Bay Area Burger Kings are now selling meatless Impossible Whoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Burger King's meatless burger produced by a Redwood City company is now on sale in the Bay Area.

The fast food giant put the so-called "Impossible Burger" on sale Monday, June 10, in more than 100 of its local restaurants.

The chain first put the burger made from plant based proteins on sale during a test in St Louis, then quickly added other markets.

"Impossible meats" produces more than one-point-five million pounds of its meatless product every month at its plant in Oakland.

Before Monday, people who wanted to eat the fast food chain's version of the plant-based flame-grilled burger had to travel to Miami, Columbus or Montgomery.
