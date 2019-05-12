Sips with Spencer

Learn the story behind Alameda's urban winemaking spot, Rock Wall Wine Company

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Kent Rosenblum was a pioneer in the California Zinfandel movement, and now his daughter, Shauna carries on his legacy at Rock Wall Wine Company. Located three miles from downtown Oakland, Rock Wall represents a new chapter in the urban winemaking scene with a tasting room that allows guests to sip premium wine in a fun environment overlooking city views.

Shauna Rosenblum spent her childhood in wineries and vineyards where she worked and learned all the facets of the winemaking business. Today, she mixes her passion for winemaking with her love for art to create deliciously unique wine that she considers to be her creative medium.

In this segment, Shauna gives Spencer a tour of Rock Wall Wine Company, as well as a taste of her works of art!

Address:

Rock Wall Wine Company

2301 Monarch St
Alameda, CA 94501

Here is more information about Rock Wall Wine Company.
