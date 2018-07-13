COSTCO

Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1

The polish dog wars are heating up. Sam's Club recently took to Twitter to say that Polish dogs will be available at all Sam's Club cafes soon for under $1. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The polish dog wars are heating up. Sam's Club recently took to Twitter to say that Polish dogs will be available at Sam's Club cafes July 23 for $0.99.


Recently, Costco pulled the Polish dog from its food court sparking despair among fans.

However, you can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for a $1.50.

A Change.org petition to keep the Polish dog on Costco's menu has more than $5, 000 online signatures.

RELATED: Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu

The only Sam's Club locations nearby are in Concord and Vacaville. By comparison, there are over a dozen Costco stores in the Bay Area.

Costco recently took the menu item away from some of its locations and added healthier options like an acai bowl and organic burger. When this happened, customers immediately reacted on social media and some even begged for its return, while others called for a boycott of Costco.

