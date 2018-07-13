Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The polish dog wars are heating up. Sam's Club recently took to Twitter to say that Polish dogs will be available at Sam's Club cafes July 23 for $0.99.
"Let them eat Polish dogs" - Marie Samstoinette, probably. Polish dogs will be available at all Sam’s Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99! 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/gyX9QtW0eH— Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 12, 2018
Recently, Costco pulled the Polish dog from its food court sparking despair among fans.
However, you can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for a $1.50.
A Change.org petition to keep the Polish dog on Costco's menu has more than $5, 000 online signatures.
The only Sam's Club locations nearby are in Concord and Vacaville. By comparison, there are over a dozen Costco stores in the Bay Area.
Costco recently took the menu item away from some of its locations and added healthier options like an acai bowl and organic burger. When this happened, customers immediately reacted on social media and some even begged for its return, while others called for a boycott of Costco.
