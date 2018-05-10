SFPD officer who 'left department' previously kicked out of Oakland police academy for 'untruthfulness'

ABC7 News has learned the San Francisco police officer at the center of harassment allegations against the department is no longer with the department. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News has learned the San Francisco police officer at the center of harassment allegations against the department is no longer with the department

Thursday night, we were not able to talk with the former San Francisco police officer who lives in Pleasanton.
RELATED: Questions arise over credibility of SF cop accusing city of harassment

After ringing his doorbell and identifying ourselves, a woman told us to "get off our property right now."

But, a neighbor said an unmarked police car and patrol units were at the house Wednesday.

That confirms what sources told us...which was that police went to the officer's house to retrieve his badge and service weapon.

San Francisco police will only say the officer has left the department.
RELATED: SFPD officer with disturbing allegations from his past raises questions on background checks

The officer is of Afghan descent and Muslim.

In April, he filed a complaint accusing the department of racial and religious harassment.

"I have been labeled a rat, singled out by my colleagues and I now fear for my safety," the officer said during a news conference at the time.

RELATED: Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination

Earlier this week ABC7 News learned, in 2013, the officer was the subject of a Napa Police All Points Bulletin.

Police alerted other agencies that he told a woman on a dating website he was a high-level CIA agent and that he was involved in the killing of Osama Bin Ladin.

ABC7 News also learned, before he joined SFPD, he was kicked out of the Oakland Police Academy for quote "untruthfulness."

The officer's attorney told us his client "passed a lie detector test and a background check" when he was admitted to San Francisco's Academy.
