Fremont mother killed 1-year-old, 4-year-old in murder-suicide, police say

A woman and two children were found dead inside a Victoria Park apartments home in Fremont Monday afternoon, police said.

FREMONT, Calif. -- A woman killed her two young children before killing herself at an apartment in Fremont on Monday, police said Tuesday.

The deaths were reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 40000 block of Inglewood Common and officers arrived to find a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl dead along with their mother, who is believed to have taken her own life, according to Fremont police.

Investigators found a knife at the scene, but did not provide further details on what led to the killings. The names of the children and mother were not immediately released.

"This was one of the most difficult calls for service that Fremont has experienced in recent years and many of our officers and firefighters are experiencing their own sense of loss and sorrow," Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington said in a news release Tuesday about the case.

