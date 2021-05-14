Suspect in sexual assault of older Asian woman in Fremont now tied to 2 other attacks

Alexander Lomax was arrested on Thursday after police say he severely beat and assaulted a 67-year-old Asian woman in broad daylight in the front yard of a residence near Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road. Witnesses called 911 and officials say patrol officers arrived while the 28-year-old was nude and the assault was still in progress. Lomax was detained and the woman was transported to a trauma center with major, non-life-threatening injuries including significant facial injuries and broken bones throughout her body.
According to police, hours earlier, Lomax assaulted a 57-year-old woman in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Fremont Boulevard. The victim was walking in the area when police say Lomax punched her in the back of the head and pushed her to the ground. A witness intervened and the suspect fled the scene. Police say the victim later positively identified Lomax as her attacker.
During the investigation, detectives connected a third sexual assault from May 5 to Lomax, when the 75-year-old victim was shopping at Safeway at the Hub. Police say the victim later positively denied Lomax as her attacker.
Fremont police have released the Lomax's mugshot, which you will find below, in the hopes that other victims or witnesses will come forward.
Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen issued the following statement Friday: "I am deeply disturbed by the three sexual assault incidents that have recently occurred in our community. My heart is full of sadness for the victims. On behalf of the entire Fremont community, you are all in our thoughts and while we know your recovery will be long, we will continue to be by your side," stated Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. "This act of violence is unacceptable, and we must stand together united with zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence in our community. I implore our District Attorney to prioritize this case and see that the suspect is held accountable for these atrocious crimes. I would like to thank the community members who took immediate action to call 911, as well as our first responders from police and fire for their expedited and caring response. Now more than ever I call on our community to take the action to be upstanders and not bystanders."
She went on to say, "As a police chief and as a woman, I am completely horrified by this crime. My thoughts are with the victims during this incredibly difficult time. I can assure the public that this case is the Department's highest priority and we are working diligently with the District Attorney to keep this offender in custody. I have also dedicated the necessary resources to investigate whether we have more victims in our community, and we will ensure that all will be provided with victim support services."
Lomax was booked at Santa Rita Jail on the following charges related to the 67-year-old victim:
- Rape
- Kidnapping with the intent to commit sodomy (a NO BAIL charge)
- Assault with the intent to commit rape
- Sexual battery by restraint
- Assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury
- Elder abuse with injuries
Detectives are adding the following charges related to the 57-year-old victim:
- Assault with the intent to commit rape
Detectives are also adding the following charges related to the 75-year-old victim from Safeway:
- Sexual battery by restraint
- False imprisonment
The assault with intent to commit sodomy charge is no bail, which means the suspect will be held until arraignment.
Additional victims or witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective David Rodriguez at 510-790-6900 or drodriguez@fremont.gov.
This is a breaking news update. The previous story by reporter Matt Boone can be seen below.
Police arrested a man after they saw him sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in a Fremont residence Thursday.
At around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call at a residence in the area of Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road near Irvington High School, when they saw a woman being sexually assaulted by a man.
"I would say shocking is probably an understatement," said Sergeant Ricardo Tores with Fremont Police.
RELATED: 11-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in attack, robbery of older Asian man in San Leandro
He said a neighbor called 911. When officers arrived, they said the assault was still in progress.
"This was in an exterior portion of a residence, so it was obvious when the officers arrived on scene what was happening," reported Tores.
Officers stopped the attack and immediately took the suspect into custody. The victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment of injuries sustained during the attack.
The 28-year-old suspect Alexander Lomax, a homeless male from Hayward was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault, elder abuse, and battery. Police say additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues. There are no other suspects at this moment.
EXCLUSIVE: Asian father brutally attacked while walking with 1-year-old child in SF
Fremont police are also investigating a second assault on a 57-year-old woman that occurred earlier Thursday morning in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway. Officials say Lomax was positively identified as the suspect in this incident as well.
The 57-year-old victim said she was walking in the area when she was punched and pushed to the ground. Lomax then attempted to sexually assault her before being scared away by a witness before officers arrived.
Both investigations remain ongoing, and additional details will be made available as soon as possible.
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Asian women attacked, robbed in different neighborhoods
"Unfortunately, sexual assaults they don't always get reported. We want to make sure the public understands we want to hear from you. We want to make sure this person is held accountable for everything he has done," said Tores.
Anyone with information about this case, or any related incidents, is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department's Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900. We will also accept anonymous tips. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or via the website here.
