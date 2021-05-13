11-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in attack, robbery of older Asian man in San Leandro

San Leandro PD says the suspects were arrested Wednesday around 1:50 p.m.
"We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously," said Lieutenant Ali Khan.
Video shows the man being attacked in his own driveway last Saturday, as one of the suspects waiting in a getaway car.
ORIGINAL STORY: Video shows teens attack, rob 80-year-old Asian man in San Leandro
"Additionally, the 11-year-old male was driving a carjacking vehicle that was stolen on May 10 in Oakland," police said.
Sources tell ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, the 11-year-old boy has an extensive criminal history. On April 12, he was arrested for committing several robberies and carjackings. Sources say there are at least two more robbery sprees he was involved in before as well.
According to those sources, after he was arrested on Wednesday he was released into the custody of his mother due to his age.
Detectives with the police department are looking into other crimes the 11-year-old and 17-year-old may be associated with. They say a similar car was seen in a strong-armed robbery in San Leandro less than two hours later after this attack.
The victim in that incident is described as a younger woman who was robbed of her purse.
As for the 80-year-old man, he sustained minor injuries and was robbed of a watch in the incident. He believes the assault was racially motivated.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime