FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been cracked in 2018 thanks to DNA, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.Watch the report from ABC7 News Scene on Nov. 11, 1978 when Concord was reeling from crimes committed by the "Golden State Killer."