Rapid COVID-19 results for travelers is another example of pandemic's unequal impact, health advocates say

"Not having access to rapid response testing and having to wait two days, three days and at some points early on we were waiting seven days," describes Jane Garcia, CEO at La Clinica, a community-based clinic-provider in the East Bay, on the early days of setting up testing sites.
And that's why she was less than thrilled about the news that United Airlines would be offering their passengers a chance to get rapid COVID-19 test results for $250, so they can go on vacation.
"It does have a way of getting under one's skin," she said, "I think it's important to understand that this is a real true look at what disparities look like"
The American Public Health Association, an advocacy group based in Washington D.C., has also been sounding the alarm on the inequities revealed by the pandemic. Dr. Georges Benjamin says he applauds United Airlines -- the more testing the better. He just wants the government to pay attention to what's missing in the public health system.
"I wish we could do that nationwide. I know that the administration tried to scale up these tests but we still have far too many people not able to get the tests," he said. " Imagine being able to do this at home, doing this before you go to school, but let me add making sure these tests become affordable."
According to the state's dashboard, the current turnaround time for tests is now down to 1.2 days, an improvement from a summer of backlogs. Color is one of the private companies partnering with United Airlines to provide testing kits.
Caroline Savello, Chief Commercial Officer at the company, says they're not competing for public resources.
"The reality of the United work is that it's not going to be in conflict with those public health priorities," she said, "Being able to do these very distributed models of testing access, like Color is supporting with United, is going to get us to a sense of normalcy."
For Garcia, examples of fast-track testing just reminds her of her mission -- make sure her community is not forgotten.
"I can tell you, we are going to be fighting tooth and nail to make sure that our communities get the same kind of access that the NFL is getting, that professional players are getting, that the airlines are getting," said Garcia.
