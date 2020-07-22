Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to provide update as CA surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in California on Wednesday at noon.

In his Monday press conference, the governor announced a change in the rules for hair salons and other beauty services in the state.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


While hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage parlors and other beauty services have to close indoor operations in counties on the state's watch list, they're now allowed to move some services outdoors.

The guidelines for outdoor hair salons and barbershops include:

  • Employees and customers have to wear masks the entire time

  • Create an outdoor reception area where guests can check in

  • No handshakes, hugs or similar greetings

Nail salons can offer manicures and pedicures outside. Other services like massages, body waxing and threading are also now allowed outdoors. Electrolysis, tattooing and piercings are not allowed outside because they have to be done in an indoor controlled environment.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom allows reopening outdoor hair salons, nail salons amid coronavirus pandemic


Personal care services have to follow the above guidelines, as well as:

  • Workers should wear a face shield with a face covering when doing services on the face/neck that don't allow clients to wear a mask

  • Disposable gloves should be worn during the entire service

  • Use single-use applicators instead of reusable ones (where necessary)

  • Ask manicure clients to use hand sanitizer first

  • Allow only one manicurist to work at a single station

  • Offer color palettes instead of nail polish color displays

Full guidelines for hair salons and barbershops can be found here. Full guidelines for nail salons and other personal care services can be found here.

As of Wednesday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the COVID-19 watch list. That represents 91% of the state's population, an estimated 36 million people.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
