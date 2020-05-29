George Floyd Death: Demonstrators march peacefully through Oakland to protest police death of unarmed black man in Minneapolis

The demonstration was underway by 3:55 p.m. No one was arrested and no one was cited. Police said officers did not have to use any force and no damage was reported.
VIDEO: CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis
Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer issued a statement on YouTube Thursday about the death of George Floyd.
"The men and women of the Oakland Police Department are deeply disturbed at what we observed in the video involving George Floyd and the Minneapolis Police Department," Manheimer said.
She said it's very important that police to build trust and relationships with members of the Oakland community, and "this incident reflects on all of us in our profession."
"We stand with our community in denouncing this incident and all incidents of police brutality," she added.
Manheimer said officers extend their "deepest condolences to George Floyd's family and his community."
Police unions in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose also issued a statement. Union leaders said that what the video of the death of George Floyd showed was "inconsistent and contrary" to everything officers, at least in this area, "have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings."
The pain and grief of Mr. Floyd's family "must be unbearable."
Another demonstration is planned for Friday night. Organizers are asking people to maintain social distance.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
The Associated Press contributed to this report.