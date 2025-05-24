George Floyd's childhood friends build on his legacy five years after his death

ABC13 goes on an in-depth exploration with the friends of George Floyd, who are working to honor his memory five years following his death.

ABC13 goes on an in-depth exploration with the friends of George Floyd, who are working to honor his memory five years following his death.

ABC13 goes on an in-depth exploration with the friends of George Floyd, who are working to honor his memory five years following his death.

ABC13 goes on an in-depth exploration with the friends of George Floyd, who are working to honor his memory five years following his death.

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Floyd is a product of the Third Ward. He grew up in the Cuney Homes. When he died five years ago, several of his childhood friends drove to Minnesota because they wanted to make sure Floyd's death was fully investigated.

Cal Wayne was one of those people.

"He meant so much to me when it happened; I jumped in the car and rode 22 hours to Minnesota to see what happened," said the longtime Houston rapper.

We first met Cal Wayne, and some of Floyd's other childhood friends on Winbern in front of the now iconic blue mural of George Floyd painted after his death. These days, the mural's still there, maybe not as bright, and the streets don't seem as busy. But this is still George Floyd's neighborhood, where his memories don't fade.

SEE ALSO: 5 years later, George Floyd's daughter Gianna shares her life's purpose: 'I want to help people'

"This is my brother," Wayne said, who featured Floyd in some of his earlier rap videos. "This is the first person I've ever looked up to. This is a person that put the crates up on a tree for us to play basketball when we were little. To hammer the milk crates, he was tall and could put them up for us."

He was known as "Big Floyd" in the neighborhood because of his height and towering presence. When Floyd died that fateful day in May 2020, the lives of those who called him family were also forever changed.

"To see my friend and a guy that I was born and raised with, who we said is like brothers, for him to be on the ground like that, you know, it sparked the change," childhood friend Travis Cains said.

"It sparked the person who wanted to get up, be active, and be more of an advocate."

Cains participated in the rallies, protests, and calls for justice. He keeps in close touch with Floyd's daughter, Gianna, and her mother, Roxie Washington. They dream about George Floyd's legacy, which has yet to be fully realized.

Cains said, "Through the grace of God, it's going to get done."

RELATED: 5 years after George Floyd's death, Minneapolis police work to rebuild trust

The Justice Department said Wednesday it is moving to drop police reform agreements reached with the cities of Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis.

Wayne has channeled the pain into new music, and several recordings honor George Floyd's memory.

"I really knew, Lord, like I really, really knew him, I idolized him."

Cal Wayne, Travis Cains, Roxie Washington, and Gianna Floyd are a tight group of friends working together to build a foundation, a community center, and a more permanent legacy for Big Floyd.

"I know he's looking down on me. I can just imagine what he's saying. Like, I knew big brother got me. It always ever happened."

On Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., George Floyd's family and friends will gather for a five-year remembrance event to honor him. The public is invited to Emancipation Park at 3018 Emancipation Avenue.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.