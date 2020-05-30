George Floyd

George Floyd protest: SJ police escalate response with flashbang grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets

By Julianne Herrera
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- About five hours into San Jose protests over the death of George Floyd, police went to extreme measures in an attempt to clear the hundreds of people still in the streets.

ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes was there, in the area of 5th and Santa Clara streets, giving live updates as the situation escalated.

As crowds persisted in their stance, police began throwing flashbang grenades, which can seriously injure someone if it lands close enough, according to Noyes.

Amid the flying grenades and explosion-like sounds, was also a white substance covering the streets; that came from the tear gas officers were deploying into the crowds, hoping they'd disperse.

Instead of running, video shows people picking up the canisters of gas and throwing them right back at police.

Highway 101 shut down, tear gas and kneeling like Colin Kaepernick. Here's a look at demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in San Jose.



Noyes said his own eyes were burning from the constant back and forth spreading of the gas.

Flashbang grenades and tear gas, however, weren't enough to send the crowd running. Instead, most just moved locations, while a few stood their ground about 10 feet from officers.

Soon, rubber bullets came into play.

Noyes said officers were using riot rifles that do not shoot live rounds, but instead shoot plastic projectiles with metal pellets inside.

In response, some protesters created a blockade in the middle of the street outside City Hall.

They parked a car and brought in trash cans and newspaper stands to hide behind.

Officers continued firing the rubber bullets, some of which were going straight through the windows of the car.

But the protesters didn't budge.

Noyes says he thinks the turning point in the day, where police began using more aggressive tactics, was when protesters started confronting police face to face and throwing plastic bottles of water in their direction.

