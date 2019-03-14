Ghost Ship lead prosecutor resigns weeks before trial starts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The lead prosecutor on the Ghost Ship warehouse fire case has resigned from the Alameda County District Attorney's office, just weeks before jury selection was to begin."(I am) leaving the office after 20 years to open a private law practice focusing on real estate and criminal defense, and also to help with the family real-estate business in Southern California," David Lim told ABC7 News.A spokesperson for the Alameda County DA's office refused to comment.DA Nancy O'Malley has not named a replacement lead counsel for the Ghost Ship trial. Deputy DA Autrey James is currently co-counsel on the case.Jury selection for the trial of defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris is scheduled to start on April 2. Both men face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 36 people who died in the December 2016 fire.Lim's final day with the DA's office is April 5.