Pets & Animals

Invasive giant African snails found in luggage at JFK Airport: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

Invasive species of snails seized at NYC airport: Officials

QUEENS, New York -- They're slow, slimy and a menace to society.

Such are the giant African snails discovered during a baggage examination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists caught 22 of the highly invasive, slimy critters after checking a U.S. man, who arrived on a flight from Ghana.

Additionally, specialists found prohibited ox tail, dried beef, turkey berry, carrot, medicinal leaves and prekese, a traditional African spice and medicinal plant product.

"Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists are our nation's frontline defenders against invasive plant and animal pests that threaten our agricultural resources, and they face this complex and challenging mission with extraordinary commitment and vigilance," said Marty Raybon, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP's New York Field Office.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African snail is one of the most damaging of its kind in the world.

The critter consumes at least 500 types of plants and can cause extensive damage to tropical and sub-tropical environments.

It also causes structural damage to plaster and stucco.

To make matters worse, the snails pose a serious health risk to humans, because it carries a parasitic nematode that can cause meningitis.

Giant African snails reproduce quickly, producing 1,200 eggs in a single year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsqueensnew york cityhealthanimaljfk international airportairport security
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News