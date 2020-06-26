San Francisco Giants launch 'Fan Cutout Program' to fill empty stands during home games

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can appear at the next San Francisco Giants game, or at least a version of you can be there.
The team is launching a "Fan Cutout Program" to make Oracle Park feel more "normal" during a season without fans in the stands.
Season ticket holders got invitations Thursday to send in a picture of themselves to be made into cutouts to make up for the fact that they won't be able to attend games in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cutouts will be placed near their seats, for free, during home games.
Any other Giants fans, without season tickets, can have their cutout made for $99, according to ESPN.
