Glass Fire: Firefighters say structure protection is improving in Napa County

The small town of Angwin in Napa County was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after fear the Glass Fire may move into the small community home to 3,800 people. Unlike most people, Dave Babcock stayed behind.

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Hillside by hillside, ridge over ridge, the Glass Fire continues to rage in Napa County."The fire is still active in this area, so we're getting more resources in which is great," said a CAL FIRE firefighter.CAL FIRE deployed a caravan of engines and firefighters from San Diego into Deer Park and Angwin Tuesday night. "What we're doing is plugging those resources in, to ensure the structures are protected."After seeing photos, the owners of an evacuated Angwin home, say firefighters must have saved it. They noticed in photos that a wood pile and barbecue had been moved and a charred hillside was cut off before flames could reach the house.Further into town, some chose to ignore evacuation orders that went into effect Tuesday afternoon in Angwin."Until I see fire, I'm gonna stay," said Ron Priest, who has a 500 gallon tank of water and fire house on his property to protect his house.Priest says the LNU Complex Fire left people evacuated in his neighborhood for nine days. And that was just six weeks ago."They had to wait a long time, a lot of times they couldn't get back in. People don't want to leave their homes if they can't get back and see what's going on. I don't wanna go, because I want to be here."Angwin is mostly deserted. The most popular spot in town is a turnout on Howell Mountain Road, where people have discovered they have one bar of cell phone service.RELATED:"Cell towers went down and we ran out of service completely," said Angwin resident, David Cole.On Monday, it was a difficult day in Napa County as resorts, wineries, and homes burned to the ground.CAL FIRE fighter, Robert Foxworthy, says Tuesday was different. "We've had a lot more favorable conditions than we had the first two days of the fire. Our wind has dropped off considerably compared to what it was. So that makes it easier for the firefighters to get right there on the edge of the fire."Foxworthy also says they were able to much more effectively protect structures Tuesday. He says a lingering challenge is smoke. In some areas it's been so heavy, that it hasn't been safe for fire air support to fly.