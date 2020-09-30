'We won't watch our neighborhood burn': Neighbor refused to evacuate Glass Fire to help save homes

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The small town of Angwin in Napa County was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after fear the Glass Fire may move into the small community home to 3,800 people.
Unlike most people, Dave Babcock stayed behind.
"I've been going around here cleaning out the gutters on this side of the street... often when you see houses go up... it's because of the gutters," he said.
Babcock considers himself an ordinary guy, but to his neighbors he's a hero.
"I was up most of the night watering down the houses and watching where it was going," he said.
Babcock and his neighbor have been taking turns staying up to keep an eye on six homes along their street.
"We won't watch our neighborhood burn."
"This is brave what you're doing," ABC7 News reporter Stephanie Sierra said. "Do you get scared?"
"No I'm a firm believer in God," he replied. "I hope we get through this."
Evacuee William Kenner is also relying on his faith - even though he already lost everything.
"12 vehicles, two cabins, it's been in my family for 105 years. Yep, all gone," said Kenner.
Now, he's committed to helping others not go through the same pain.
"I'm trying to protect my friends place, it burned all the way around there last month," he said. "We're just expecting it to come over the hill... we're doing the best we can."
