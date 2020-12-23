Warriors donate groceries to more than 75 Bay Area families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 'Tis the season of giving for the Golden State Warriors.
Dozens of families received free groceries at Thrive City by the Chase Center in San Francisco. There were also meal kits with enough items to put together a full holiday meal, including a turkey.
More than 75 families from the Tenderloin, Sunnydale, Mission Bay and Bayview Hunters Point communities each received free items and recipe cards.
On Wednesday, the team plans to deliver more than 300 meals to communities in need in Oakland and San Francisco. Volunteers from the Warriors front office will pack meal kits at Thrive City to be delivered to Cathedral Gardens in East Oakland and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation in San Francisco.
