California Governor Gavin Newsom expected to lift strict stay-at-home orders, sources say

In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association says sources tell them that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home orders in all regions of the state on Monday.
Golden Gate Restaurant Association President Laurie Thomas says she's "optimistic outdoor dining will resume by the end of the week"
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California
When Newsom announced the most recent round of stay-at-home orders, he divided the state into five regions. The new restrictions would be triggered if any region's hospital intensive-care unit available capacity dropped below 15%.
The stay-at-home order closed bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, and other personal care services. Private gatherings of any size were prohibited, although enforcement of that has been inconsistent. Restaurants had to shut down in-person dining, even outdoors but were allowed to continue takeout and delivery.
WATCH:"Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
The Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are still under the stay-at-home order, while lockdown orders for Northern California and Sacramento regions were lifted.
A spokesperson from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services sent a statement to ABC7 News saying:
"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning."
Read the full letter from the California Restaurant Association below:
"Late this evening, senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.
The regions of the state currently under the stay-at-home order are: Bay Area; Southern California; and San Joaquin Valley. Two other regions - Northern California and Sacramento region - are currently not under the stay-at-home order.
Again, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow and we will send you further information as soon as it's available. For now, we thought you'd like to know this good news."
"Senior officials in the Newsom admin informed us that the Gov will announce tmrw that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state" - @CalRestaurants email to members@GGRASF tells me they hope SF restaurants can resume outdoor dining by the end of the week pic.twitter.com/2KqGZh6rWV— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 25, 2021
Generally, counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions and may decide to keep some of the governor's orders in place as they see necessary.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.